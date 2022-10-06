Debutant Fariha Trisna second Bangladeshi to bag hat-trick in Women's T20Is

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:22 pm

Fariha was the one to draw first blood when she cleaned up their captain Winifred Duraisingam. Her opening partner Mas Elysa was adjudged leg-before the next ball. Fariha completed the hat-trick in the best way possible - disturbed the stumps of Mahirah Izzati Ismail. 

Left-arm seamer Fariha Trisna, on debut, became the second Bangladeshi to bag a hat-trick in Women's T20Is when she picked up three Malaysia wickets in the sixth over of the ongoing Asia Cup match between the two sides.

Chasing a target of 130, Malaysia were off to a very slow start. Fariha was the one to draw first blood when she cleaned up their captain Winifred Duraisingam. Her opening partner Mas Elysa was adjudged leg-before the next ball. Fariha completed the hat-trick in the best way possible - disturbed the stumps of Mahirah Izzati Ismail. 

She finished with a superb three for 12 off four overs.

Fahima Khatun was the first Bangladeshi to take a hat-trick. It was against the UAE in Utrecht in 2018.

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Women's Asia Cup

