De Rossi replaces sacked Mourinho at Roma

AFP
16 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 07:17 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daniele De Rossi who has limited coaching experience was appointed the new Roma coach after Jose Mourinho was sacked, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old former Italy midfielder returns to his hometown club where he spent almost his entire playing career.

"AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024," said Roma in a statement.

De Rossi takes over at Roma hours after Mourinho's sudden sacking, which was announced on Tuesday morning following a disappointing third season in the Italian capital.

De Rossi won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 but his trophy haul in nearly two decades as a Roma player was more modest, with just two Italian Cups and the 2007 Italian Super Cup.

He finished his playing career at Boca Juniors in early 2020, after less than a season in Argentina.

He has little pedigree as a coach, his only job at SPAL lasting just four months last season, which finished with the team being relegated to the third-tier Serie C.

Roma are ninth in Serie A, five points off the Champions League positions, after being beaten 3-1 at AC Milan on Sunday.

