Leverkusen haven't forgotten last season's Europa League heartbreak against Roma, says Alonso

Sports

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

Leverkusen haven't forgotten last season's Europa League heartbreak against Roma, says Alonso

Leverkusen were knocked out by Roma after a goalless draw in the second leg of the Europa League semis last season, losing the match 1-0 on aggregate.

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen will use last campaign's Europa League loss against AS Roma as motivation when they host the Serie A side once again in the second leg of the semi-finals on Thursday, manager Xabi Alonso said on Wednesday.

Leverkusen were knocked out by Roma after a goalless draw in the second leg of the Europa League semis last season, losing the match 1-0 on aggregate.

But a few things have changed since then with Alonso's side, who are now on an extraordinary 48-match unbeaten run this campaign, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title to secure their first trophy since 1993.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They are also a step closer to a treble, having beaten Roma 2-0 away in the first leg last week and reaching the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern.

"We haven't forget (forgotten) last season, we felt it. We need to use this energy and hopeful we can celebrate at the end. We will put all of our focus on the full 90 minutes. We want to deserve our win and make the final in Dublin," Alonso told reporters.

The Spaniard, however, said Leverkusen will have to be on their toes despite their advantage as he believes Roma will continue to be dangerous opponents under manager Daniele De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho in January.

"A second leg is always a dangerous situation no matter the result before," Alonso said.

"We are preparing to play well with good motivation and at our own game. We want to be aggressive, control and defend well as a team.

"We are expecting Roma to come with the hope of qualifying."

Top News / Football

Bayer Leverkusen / Xabi Alonso / UEFA Europa League / AS Roma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

12h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

15m | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

1h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

3h | Videos