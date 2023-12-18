Roma to face familiar foes Feyenoord in Europa League last 32

Sports

AFP
18 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 08:32 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Last season's Europa League runners-up Roma will meet Feyenoord in a third campaign in a row after the teams were drawn together in the knockout round play-offs on Monday.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Feyenoord in the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League in Tirana in 2022, and then came out on top in the quarter-finals of last season's Europa League, en route to losing the final on penalties to Sevilla.

The knockout round play-offs see the teams who came third in their Champions League groups face off against the runners-up from the Europa League group stage.

The winners will advance to the last 16, where they will join the eight group winners.

Reigning Dutch title-holders Feyenoord dropped out of the Champions League after coming third in a group behind Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

AC Milan, who finished third in their Champions League group behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain and ahead of Newcastle United, were drawn against French club Rennes.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who won the UEFA Cup in 2009, will take on Marseille, the Europa League runners-up in 2018.

The ties will be played in February, before the last 16 in March, which will feature three Premier League clubs in Liverpool, West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Rangers, Atalanta, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen are also already through to the last 16.

This season's Europa League final will be played in Dublin on May 22.

Draw for the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs:

Feyenoord (NED) v Roma (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA) v Rennes (FRA)

Lens (FRA) v Freiburg (GER)

Young Boys (SUI) v Sporting (POR)

Benfica (POR) v Toulouse (FRA)

Braga (POR) v Qarabag (AZE)

Galatasaray (TUR) v Sparta Prague (CZE)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Marseille (FRA)

First legs to be played February 15, second legs on February 22

