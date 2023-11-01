De Kock hits fourth World Cup 2023 hundred, becomes first SA batter to hit 500 runs in a single edition

Sports

AFP
01 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

De Kock hits fourth World Cup 2023 hundred, becomes first SA batter to hit 500 runs in a single edition

The 30-year-old, who will quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over, leads the World Cup run chart ahead of Australia's David Warner (413) and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (406).

AFP
01 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the World Cup in the match against fellow title hopefuls New Zealand on Wednesday.

The left-handed opener reached his 21st career one-day international ton off 103 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

He brought up his century with a huge six off Jimmy Neesham as the Proteas reached 205-1 in 36 overs.

De Kock also made 100 against Sri Lanka, 109 in the game with Australia and 174 in the victory over Bangladesh.

He started the day needing just 69 more runs to pass 500 for the tournament when the Proteas were sent in to bat in Pune.

Having completed a 62-ball fifty, including three fours and two sixes, De Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.

The 30-year-old, who will quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over, leads the World Cup run chart ahead of Australia's David Warner (413) and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (406).

As he went past the score of 69, De Kock became the first South African batter to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The previous best by a South African batter was when Jacques Kallis scored 485 runs during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Quinton de Kock / South Africa Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

3h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

Now | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

3h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

7h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

23h | TBS Economy