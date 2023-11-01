De Kock hits fourth World Cup 2023 hundred, becomes first SA batter to hit 500 runs in a single edition

South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the World Cup in the match against fellow title hopefuls New Zealand on Wednesday.

The left-handed opener reached his 21st career one-day international ton off 103 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

He brought up his century with a huge six off Jimmy Neesham as the Proteas reached 205-1 in 36 overs.

De Kock also made 100 against Sri Lanka, 109 in the game with Australia and 174 in the victory over Bangladesh.

He started the day needing just 69 more runs to pass 500 for the tournament when the Proteas were sent in to bat in Pune.

Having completed a 62-ball fifty, including three fours and two sixes, De Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.

The 30-year-old, who will quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over, leads the World Cup run chart ahead of Australia's David Warner (413) and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (406).

As he went past the score of 69, De Kock became the first South African batter to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The previous best by a South African batter was when Jacques Kallis scored 485 runs during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies.