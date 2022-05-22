De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Sports

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

The Belgium international scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season and has been a key player for City, who need a win in their final game on Sunday to lift their sixth Premier League title.

Reuters
22 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 08:46 am
De Bruyne named Premier League&#039;s Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, the league said on Saturday.

De Bruyne won the award for the second time after also getting the prize in the 2019-20 season.

The Belgium international scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season and has been a key player for City, who need a win in their final game on Sunday to lift their sixth Premier League title.

The 30-year-old saw off competition from City team mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and others.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs," De Bruyne said.

"I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season."

Earlier on Saturday, teammate and midfielder Phil Foden was named the league's best young player of the season for the second year in a row.

Football

Kevin de Bruyne / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

19m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

34m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

15h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature