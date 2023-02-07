Chattogram beat Dhaka in low-scoring dead rubber

Dhaka Dominators failed to chase a petty 118 runs against Chattogram Challengers and the match showed why both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Soumya Sarkar gave Dhaka a positive start in their chase and it seemed they would win the match quite comfortably despite losing Abdullah Al Mamun early. Soumya's 21-run innings of 16 balls included three boundaries. But that was not the end of the game.

Chattogram fought back brilliantly with tight bowling in the middle overs.

Skipper Nasir top-scored for Dhaka bagging 24 runs but his strike rate was abysmal (72.72). Not to forget, nine of Dhaka's batters batted at a strike rate of 100 or more.

Chattogram bowlers chipped in with quick wickets, in the end, to eventually seal a 15-run victory.

Chattogram's Curtis Campher picked up three wickets for 15 runs from his four overs. Ziaur Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury bagged a brace each.

Batting first, only three of Chatoggram's batters reached the double-digit mark. Shuvagata Hom's decision to bat first in the dead-rubber backfired as they lost half of their side within the first seven overs.

They were reduced to 28/5 in the seventh over. Usman Khan then built a 41-run partnership with Curtis Campher where the latter contributed only 11 runs from 16 balls.

Chattogram lost two more quick wickets and one of them was Usman. The Pakistani batter bagged 30 runs off 29 balls hitting four boundaries in his innings.

Ziaur Rahman's quickfire 34 off 20 took Chattogram to 118/8 which eventually proved match-winning for the team.

Dhaka's Arafat Sunny bagged a four-for giving away only 22 runs. Al-Amin Hossain and Amir Hamza picked up a wicket each.

Ziaur Rahman was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Hom gave credit to his bowlers for defending a low total.

"It was a low-scoring match, we have seen that these kinds of games can be close, happy that we won this game. It was a slow wicket but 118 was still a low total, but our bowlers did really well. The fielding could have been better. We have one more game and we will want to finish well so that we can move up a bit in the points table," he said at the post-match presentation.

Dhaka's captain Nasir said the way his team batted was disappointing and 'not professional'.

"The way we batted, it was not professional. Disappointed that we couldn't get over the line. We restricted them to a low total but the batters didn't take responsibility. It was a low score and if we had batted well, we would have gotten over the line," Nasir said.