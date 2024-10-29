Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim set for Manchester United job: reports

Sports

AFP
29 October, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:11 am

Related News

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim set for Manchester United job: reports

Amorim, 39, is considered one of Europe's leading young coaches.

AFP
29 October, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:11 am
Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim set for Manchester United job: reports

Manchester United are holding talks with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim to become their new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Ten Hag was released after a disastrous start to the season, with former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss.

Amorim, who is currently in charge of Sporting Lisbon, is close to agreeing a deal to take over at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports, The Sun, the Daily Mail and the Athletic among other media outlets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was widely linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim also held talks about replacing David Moyes at Premier League club West Ham, before later apologising for the timing.

Amorim was just 36 when he led Sporting to a first league title in 19 years in 2021 and he won his second with the club last season.

If he is appointed by United, he will inherit a squad that is lying 14th in the Premier League after suffering their fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

Football

Ruben Amorim / manchester united / Erik ten Hag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

6h | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

9h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

10h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

10h | Videos