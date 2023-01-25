BPL's Pakistani players instructed to return home

TBS Report
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Pakistani players taking part in the current Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season to return to Pakistan until 2 February.

The PCB reportedly wants the players to help with the eighth HBL PSL season's preparations, which will start on 13 February.

According to sources, certain players have asked the board to extend their NOC to allow them to remain in Bangladesh till 8 February. In response, the PCB informed the players that they could only stay longer if their respective franchises had no problems. The PCB must be notified via mail by the franchises, nevertheless.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the BCB's chief executive officer, told The Business Standard (TBS), "It was decided earlier how long the Pakistani players would play. It's a matter between the players and the PSL franchises. The players were to be released two weeks before the start of the PSL. But the time has been slightly extended as they are playing the BPL here."

Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Usman Khan are the only players to have scored a century in the BPL this year, and Pakistani players are now in charge. On Monday, the 19-year-old Naseem Shah also had a spectacular debut, taking four quick wickets in his innings while being superb with the ball.

