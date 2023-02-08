BPL observes one-minute silence for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) community paid their respects to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Today, players, match officials, spectators, and journalists observed silence for a minute in honour of those affected by the tragedy.

As Turkey rushes to reach the areas hit hardest by the earthquake, Syria is facing challenges in their rescue efforts due to a shortage of fuel supplies. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disaster has risen to nearly 9,000 and there is fear that the number could go up.

Over 50 nations have joined forces to aid in the rescue operation following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Bangladesh has also stepped forward – dispatching two teams to assist in the effort. However, the current status of their collaboration with the Turkish authorities remains unclear. Experts say it's the worst natural disaster in the current century.

BPL observed the minute-long silence ahead of the match between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers. The giant screen installed in the gallery of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium also displayed a message for Turkey and Syria saying, "Our hearts go out to Turkey and Syria".