Babar praises Shakib, Sohan before leaving BPL

Rangpur Riders' trio of foreign players, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, are poised to exit the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday. Pakistan batter Babar talked about his experience in playing in the BPL before departing where he praised the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan while also advising to improve the standard of the tournament.

Babar participated in the BPL after seven long years - he first played for Sylhet Sixers in the franchise tournament in 2017. The batter is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 209 runs in five matches, 25 behind Fortune Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim.

He was contracted for five matches but Babar is trying to get permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for further participation in the tournament. If he doesn't get the approval, then the match against Durdanto Dhaka on Tuesday. will be his final match.

"The experience has been good in the five matches I've played so far. We worked in all three departments. Good wishes for the team for the remainder of the tournament," Babar told the media on Monday.

"The wickets behave differently in day and night games as there is no consistent bounce on the surfaces. At times, there's no spin and sometimes it gets slow and low. I think the BPL needs to improve in terms of wickets," he added.

Babar also talked about his experience of playing with Shakib in Rangpur Riders.

"Shakib bhai is my senior. It is a matter of great honour for me and the young players of the team that they got to share the dressing room with Shakib. He shares his experience of playing international cricket with the young players, that's a very positive thing. He is always with a smile on his face in the dressing room," he said.

"Sohan as a captain is brilliant. He is transparent regarding the on-field captaincy. You have to have the transparency while captaining the side, the management is to be lauded too for giving him the independence," he concluded.