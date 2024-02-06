Babar praises Shakib, Sohan before leaving BPL

Sports

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 01:25 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 01:36 am

Related News

Babar praises Shakib, Sohan before leaving BPL

"The experience has been good in the five matches I've played so far. We worked in all three departments. Good wishes for the team for the remainder of the tournament," Babar told the media on Monday.

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 01:25 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 01:36 am
Babar praises Shakib, Sohan before leaving BPL

Rangpur Riders' trio of foreign players, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, are poised to exit the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday. Pakistan batter Babar talked about his experience in playing in the BPL before departing where he praised the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan while also advising to improve the standard of the tournament.

Babar participated in the BPL after seven long years - he first played for Sylhet Sixers in the franchise tournament in 2017. The batter is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 209 runs in five matches, 25 behind Fortune Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim.

He was contracted for five matches but Babar is trying to get permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for further participation in the tournament. If he doesn't get the approval, then the match against Durdanto Dhaka on Tuesday. will be his final match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The experience has been good in the five matches I've played so far. We worked in all three departments. Good wishes for the team for the remainder of the tournament," Babar told the media on Monday.

"The wickets behave differently in day and night games as there is no consistent bounce on the surfaces. At times, there's no spin and sometimes it gets slow and low. I think the BPL needs to improve in terms of wickets," he added.

Babar also talked about his experience of playing with Shakib in Rangpur Riders.

"Shakib bhai is my senior. It is a matter of great honour for me and the young players of the team that they got to share the dressing room with Shakib. He shares his experience of playing international cricket with the young players, that's a very positive thing. He is always with a smile on his face in the dressing room," he said.

"Sohan as a captain is brilliant. He is transparent regarding the on-field captaincy. You have to have the transparency while captaining the side, the management is to be lauded too for giving him the independence," he concluded.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Rangpur riders / BPL / Shakib al Hasan / Nurul Hasan Sohan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Magnets on your eyes? Wear your false eyelashes with magnetic eyeliner

3h | Brands
George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

15h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

5h | Videos
The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

4h | Videos
What we know so far about US-UK strikes

What we know so far about US-UK strikes

3h | Videos
What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

6h | Videos