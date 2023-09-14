Boult surpasses Hadlee to create history for New Zealand in ODIs

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult on Wednesday surpassed legendary Kiwis all-rounder Richard Hadlee to register the most five-wicket hauls for his country in ODIs.

Now, Boult has a total of six five-wicket hauls for Kiwis in ODIs. He has surpassed Hadlee, who had five five-wicket hauls in his ODI career.

Boult accomplished this record during NZ's third ODI against England at The Oval. In the match, Boult was at his vintage best. He gave England two quick powerplay jolts and then did some damage in middle-order/lower-order as well. He ended with figures of 5/51 in 9.1 overs, getting scalps of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Gus Atkinson.

Boult has been on fire since his return to international cricket, after giving up his central contract in favour of franchise T20 leagues last year. With eight wickets in two matches of the series, he is the leading wicket-taker.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by the Kiwis and were struggling at 13/2 when Stokes came out. He had a 199-run partnership for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (96 in 95 balls, 12 fours and a six) and a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Jos Buttler (38 in 24 balls, six fours and a six), which took England to 368 in 48.1 overs despite a lower-order collapse.

Trent Boult (5/51) and Ben Lister (3/69) were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis.

In the chase of 339, Kiwis were rocked by the pace trio of Chris Woakes, Reece Topley and Sam Curran and were struggling at 70/5. Glenn Phillips (72 in 76 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (28 in 22 balls, five fours) tried fighting back but NZ was bundled out for 187 in just 39 overs.

Woakes (3/31) and Livingstone (3/16) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Topley took two, Curran and Moeen Ali got one each.

Stokes took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

England is leading the series 2-1 with a match to go.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Trent Boult / Richard Hadlee

