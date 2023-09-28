BCB President should give less interviews: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan's candid interview with private sports channel T Sports continued on Thursday with part two where he addressed more topics involving Bangladesh's cricket, the team's chances in the World Cup and much more.

In an interview where the Bangladesh national team captain in all three formats comes across as straightforward and shooting from the hip, he was asked about the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan.

The ace all-rounder was asked what the one bad side of the BCB chief was and he said, "Maybe if he gave less interviews," before bursting into laughter.

Shakib was also asked about one good side of the BCB president and said: "He's willing to do anything for the national team cricketers."

But Shakib was then asked if the board president would hear this interview and not give as many interviews in the future as it could be detrimental for the team.

"I think we have very few subjects to focus on and people are too involved with cricket. If they focused on the real subjects Bangladesh would move forward a lot more. I truly from the bottom of my heart believe that," Shakib concluded.