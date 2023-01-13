Barishal rise to Chattogram's challenge in style

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Fortune Barishal notched up their second consecutive win in the BPL as they overcame the challenge posed by hosts Chattogram Challengers rather easily. Barishal won comfortably by 26 runs.

It was a strange kind of a batting effort from Chattogram as the batters lacked urgency in a big chase apart from opener Usman Khan. Ziaur Rahman, though, hit a few lusty blows towards the end but it was all too little too late. It was Chattogram's second defeat in the competition.

Barishal looked to make the best of their resources as almost all of them in the batting order chipped in with important contributions. With eight genuine batting options, Barishal came out with an attacking intent, bringing up the team fifty in just 4.1 overs.

They lost wickets but the long batting line-up enabled everyone to go after the bowling. Everyone from the top six maintained 140-plus strike-rates and apart from captain Shakib Al Hasan, all of them crossed 20. Even Shakib started off with two boundaries in a row before getting cleaned up by Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (24 off 12), promoted to open the innings after a promising 43 last match, struck three elegant boundaries to get off the blocks quickly.

His partner Anamul Haque too looked good as he hit five fours in a fine 21-ball-30. Mahmudullah (25 off 17) played a good little innings with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Ibrahim Zadran continued his good form as he was the second-highest scorer of the innings with 48 off 33 but it was Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed who was at his brutal best to take the total past 200.

Iftikhar's last eight balls yielded 32 runs and the right-hander finished with a superb 26-ball-57.

Chasing 203 was always going to be an uphill task for a relatively weaker Chattogram line-up. The in-form Usman Khan (36 off 19) had to do something extraordinary. He got them off to a flying start inside the powerplay but got out before it was over. Max O'Dowd's run-a-ball 29 was completely against the run of play.

The required run rate skyrocketed to 15-an-over when they lost Unmukt Chand, their third batter.

Ziaur was the top-scorer for Chattogram with 47* off 25.

Chattogram pulled off a big chase last game but this time they couldn't just work out how to approach it.

"We chased a big total in the last match as well, so we decided to chase but it didn't work out. It was a good surface and they batted well, but we didn't bowl well in the death overs. The openers started off well but the middle order could not capitalise," said Chattogram captain Shuvagata Hom.