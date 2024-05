Bangladesh win toss and choose to field in 2nd T20I against USA

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against USA on Thursday.

The Tigers made two changes with Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan being left out with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tanzim Hasan Sakib coming in.

The hosts have also made a change with Nosthush Kenjige making way for Shadley Van Schalwyk.

USA lead the series 1-0 having shocked Bangladesh in the 1st T20I in the same Prairie View Stadium in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tanzid Tamim, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

In : Tanzid Hasan & Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Out : Litton Das & Mahedi Hasan

USA XI: 1 Monank Patel (c & wk), 2 Steven Taylor, 3 Aaron Jones, 4 Andries Gous, 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Nitish Kumar, 7 Ali Khan, 8 Harmeet Singh, 9 Jessy Singh, 10 Shadley Van Schalkwyk, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

In : Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Out : Nosthush Kenjige