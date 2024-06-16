‘Dedicated and passionate’ Shanto trying his best to regain form, says Tanzim

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 01:09 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is trying his best to return to form. The in-form right-arm quick praised Shanto's captaincy and said he keeps things in order on the field and off it.

Shanto had led Bangladesh well in the ongoing T20 World Cup and some of his on-field calls worked wonders but as a batter, he has been a pale shadow of himself for a while now.

Since arriving in the Americas, Shanto has found it difficult to score. He moved back to the opening position where he did reasonably well in the 2022 T20 World Cup but the shift did not work. 

Shanto averages 12.2 in the last five innings and has a strike-rate of 72.6. One of the most hardworking Bangladesh players, Shanto, according to Tanzim, is sweating it out in the nets. 

"Shanto bhai is trying his best to regain form. He is a hardworking guy. He is one of the most industrious players in the team. He is a dedicated and passionate individual. He is trying his best to turn a corner," Tanzim said ahead of Monday's clash against Nepal.

"As a captain, he is very supportive. We are all praises of him. We all like his captaincy. He keeps things in order on the field and off it. It's a great aspect of his character," the paceman added.

Bangladesh are in pole position to reach the Super Eight of the tournament.

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tanzim Hasan Sakib / T20 world cup 2024

