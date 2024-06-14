USA qualify for Super Eight after Ireland washout, Pakistan knocked out

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 11:40 pm

Co-hosts USA reached the Super Eight of the ongoing T20 World Cup in their maiden appearance after their group stage game against Ireland had officially been called off due to inclement weather. The washout meant former champions Pakistan were knocked out of the competition.

Photo: ICC
Co-hosts USA reached the Super Eight of the ongoing T20 World Cup in their maiden appearance after their group stage game against Ireland had officially been called off due to inclement weather. The washout meant former champions Pakistan were knocked out of the competition. 

More to follow..

