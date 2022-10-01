Bangladesh crush Thailand in Women's Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh crushed Thailand in their opening outing of the Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet. The hosts were given a small target of 83 which they achieved in 11.4 overs. Leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed and opening batter Shamima Sultana lifted the Tigresses in their nine-wicket victory.

Thailand won the toss and elected to bat first. Natthakan Chantham (20) and Phannita Maya (26) were the only two batters scoring 20 or more. Rumana was the pick of the bowlers as she returned three for nine.

Nahida Akter, Shohely Akhter and Sanjida Meghla picked up two wickets each.

Shamima's stroke-filled 49 off just 30 balls helped Bangladesh chase down the target with 50 balls to spare. She struck 10 boundaries en route to her match-winning knock.

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in their next match on 3 October.