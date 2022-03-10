Ball in Shakib's court as Mohammedan SC wait

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted a break from all forms of cricket until 30 April by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he had informed that he is not in a state physically or mentally to play. It will also be a big blow for Mohammedan Sporting Club as the team roped in Shakib to play the Dhaka Premier League starting on 15 March.

Shakib would have missed the first few matches anyway and there is a chance that Shakib will be available for some matches if the team qualifies for the Super League. But the club wants him to play right from the beginning.

Mohammedan SC are claiming that Shakib never talked about domestic cricket and they will appeal to the BCB so that it allows Shakib to play the DPL. They had an internal discussion on Thursday and decided that they would first speak to Shakib to know whether he is interested to play. They will sit with Shakib after he returns from the UAE and based on his decision, the club will decide whether it will appeal or not, said Mohammedan's cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman.

"We had an internal meeting today and decided that we would first speak to Shakib after he returns. We will decide after a meeting with him. His choice is important. If he is in a state to play, then we will appeal to the BCB. But if he doesn't want to play, then there is no point in appealing," Masuduzzaman said.

Mohammedan's cricket committee chairman earlier told TBS, "Shakib wanted a break from international cricket. He never talked about domestic cricket. He would have played the DPL after finishing the South Africa tour."

Mohammedan SC wants Shakib at least from the Super League stage, if not full season. "If we qualify for the Super League, the BCB can allow him to play at least from then. If Shakib plays, it will add a lot of colour to the league too. We want him to play for the team at any cost," Masuduzzaman stated.