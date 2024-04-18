Archer desperate to avoid another stop-start year

Reuters
18 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:30 pm

Archer desperate to avoid another stop-start year

The 29-year-old's career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Fast bowler Jofra Archer said he cannot endure another year disrupted by injuries as he looks to secure a spot in England's Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old's career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

He was also sidelined for much of 2021 and 2022 due to back and elbow injuries.

"Last year, I played from January to May, because I did go to the IPL as well. And then the year before that, I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so I've had a whole year of nothing ...," Archer told 4Cast's 'The Athlete's Voice' podcast on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, from June 1 to when June 1 comes next year, hopefully I've had no breaks... no injuries, and just constantly playing.

"It's been a while and honestly, I don't know if I've got another stop-start year in me. That's the truth, I don't know if I've got another one."

Earlier this month, Rob Key, managing director of the England men's team, said the pace bowler could still play in the World Cup in the West Indies and U.S., which begins on June 1.

Archer said he was just hoping to get back to playing consistently, even if he does not make the cut for the World Cup squad.

"There's still the T20 Blast, there's still the Hundred," Archer said.

"There's still cricket that I haven't got a chance to play in the last couple of years. As much as I want to play in the World Cup, if it doesn't happen for whatever reason, at least I still know I could be somewhat active as well."

