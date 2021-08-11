'Amra Korbo Joy' on CA's website: Justin Langer in heated argument with CA digital operator

Australia head coach Justin Langer was involved in a heated exchange with one of Cricket Australia's digital media operators after the third T20I of the recently concluded T20I series between them and Bangladesh, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

A video of a bunch of Bangladeshi players signing 'Amra Korbo Joy' was posted on CA's official website and it angered Langer.

Earlier, the operator was confronted by the team manager Gavin Dovey, saying that it was inappropriate for the Bangladesh team song to be posted on CA's official website. Things escalated when the digital operator didn't agree with Dovey and stood his ground over the issue.

According to sources close to the team, the incident took place in front of quite a few players, leaving all of them surprised.

Later, Langer and the operator exchanged a few words regarding that confrontation and eventually tried to find a common ground in an attempt to end the sense of unease.

"A healthy team environment includes the ability to have honest and frank discussions, whether it be between players, support staff or others within the team environment, which was the case here," Dovey said.

"There was a difference of opinion and we agreed to disagree on a particular matter. In hindsight, it was one of those instances which should have taken place in private. I take full ownership of that," added the Australia team manager.