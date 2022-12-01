Alvarez sorry over Messi World Cup jersey rant

01 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:13 pm

Alvarez sorry over Messi World Cup jersey rant

World boxing champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez issued an apology to Lionel Messi on Wednesday after accusing the Argentine World Cup star of mistreating a Mexican soccer jersey.

Alvarez took to Twitter last weekend to vent anger at Messi, saying the football star had "insulted" Mexico by appearing to place his foot on an El Tri jersey on the floor of the Argentina locker room.

"Did you see Messi cleaning the changing room with our jersey and flag????" Mexican icon Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

"He had better ask God that I don't find him!!"

Alvarez's outburst elicited immediate responses from those defending Messi and claiming there was nothing unusual about a football jersey being on the floor after a match.

Argentina captain Messi had apparently swapped shirts with his Mexico counterpart Andres Guardado.

On Wednesday, Alvarez, 32, apologised to Messi and Argentina, saying he had over-reacted.

"I was carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," Alvarez wrote on Twitter.

"Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

"I wish both teams much success in their matches today and will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

FIFA World Cup 2022

messi

