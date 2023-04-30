'He is special': Xavi compares Barca's youngest La Liga player to Lionel Messi

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 05:04 pm

Following Lamine Yamal's debut for the Catalan giants, Barcelona manager Xavi compared the 15-year-old to Lionel Messi.

Only five players have made their La Liga debut before the age of 16, with Yamal becoming Barcelona's youngest player ever on Saturday night after coming off the bench. The young player nearly notched a great assist as well as a chance to round off his debut with a goal.

"I told him to try things and he did. At 15 years old, just imagine it... He is special and he could have even scored tonight, but [Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva] saved," Xavi said after the win.

"He played with confidence and he showed what he is about. He has no fear and bags of talent. Some of his passes in the final third were really good."

Asked if he could be compared to both Messi and Ansu Fati, Xavi added: "He's a similar player because he has that innate talent in the final third which is difficult to find."

"Lamine doesn't seem like a 15-year-old, he's very mature. He's ready [to play] and he is training well. He can mark an era at this club as part of this team."

Yamal came on with only a few minutes remaining, with Barcelona already up 4-0. Xavi felt confident in giving the teenager his debut because his team is currently 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga.

