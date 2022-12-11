How the 2022 World Cup has summed up the Messi-Ronaldo debate

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

How the 2022 World Cup has summed up the Messi-Ronaldo debate

Messi is still going strong; he has a real chance to surpass Maradona as Argentina's all-time greatest player. Ronaldo's career is not only going downhill, but backward, and it's damaging his own legacy in the process.

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 04:09 pm
How the 2022 World Cup has summed up the Messi-Ronaldo debate

First thing first, a single football tournament is not a decent basis for making broad generalisations about the sport. The debate over who the greatest player of all time is is even more polarising because of the lack of nuance it allows.

We aren't here to settle an argument, though. This is a metaphor for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's complex and prolonged rivalry.

This was the first time both Messi and Ronaldo came into the World Cup with an international trophy to their name.

However, they are in distinct phases of their respective careers. Even though Ronaldo's petulant outbursts to Piers Morgan caused him to become a free agent about a week after the tournament began, Messi has made a comeback from a less-than-stellar 2021/22 season.

The Portuguese rival has definitively shown that he has a negative impact on the teams he is on, in contrast to Messi, who has disproved the notion that he can't exist outside of Barcelona. By August of last year, not even Manchester United fans who had spent the entire season defending him on the grounds that "he's the only one scoring so it can't be his fault" were willing to defend him.

Messi has turned his life around in Argentina thanks in large part to his willingness to embrace his nationality. Fans now bow down in his presence in a show of adoration reminiscent of that shown to Diego Maradona.

It's fair to say that the biggest difference between Maradona and the current Argentina squad is that they no longer need him to possess the ball at all times. Lionel Scaloni has constructed a team with Messi as the star player, but the team's success has become overly dependent on Messi's abilities.

And with that, we return to Ronaldo. Give him the ball near the goal area (ideally within 12 yards) and watch him score. He must be the focus of attention. For his own sanity, he must be the focus of everyone's attention.

Although Portugal failed to impress in their group-stage matches, the Selecao finally looked like a top-tier footballing nation after Ronaldo was benched in the round of 16 for his petty reaction to being replaced.

Against Morocco, they quickly lost steam, but that just set the stage for Ronaldo's redemption, for his "inevitability" to finally take hold. Due to his inability to deliver, Portugal was eventually knocked out. In the upcoming semi-final, Argentina will face Croatia.

In his later years as a player, Ronaldo's story has been one of winning at all costs, with the emphasis always being on scoring a goal. When the reasons to work together have vanished, all that's left is a polarising leader. Even if he isn't the one scoring goals, Messi has continued to be a unifying force for his teams. On the other hand, this is something that we've all known for a while now, right?

Messi is still going strong; he has a real chance to surpass Maradona as Argentina's all-time greatest player. Ronaldo's career is not only going downhill, but backward, and it's damaging his own legacy in the process. That was the story of the 2022 World Cup, and it was the story of their careers as a whole.

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / messi / Lionel Messi / cristiano ronaldo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

3h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

5h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

5h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

20h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points