Allan Donald named Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach until 2022 T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 07:31 pm

The Tigers were without a pace-bowling coach after Ottis Gibson's departure. "We have appointed Donald as the pace-bowling coach. He will join the team in South Africa and continue to look after the pace unit until the T20 World Cup," Yunus told TBS. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former South African bowler Allan Donald has been appointed as the pace-bowling coach of Bangladesh men's cricket team until the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Tigers were without a pace-bowling coach after Ottis Gibson's departure. "We have appointed Donald as the pace-bowling coach. He will join the team in South Africa and continue to look after the pace unit until the T20 World Cup," Yunus told TBS. 

Donald has previously worked with Bangladesh's current head coach Russell Domingo when the latter was the head coach of South Africa. Donald worked with England and Worcestershire CC in England and Mountaineers in Zimbabwe in his early coaching career. During his illustrious career as a coach, the former South African quick worked with New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka and also with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Kent Cricket Club in English County cricket. 

Often referred as 'White Lightning', Allan Donald was one of South Africa's greatest bowlers. He has 330 wickets in Tests and 272 in ODIs for the Proteas. In 2019, Donald was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

