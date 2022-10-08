All-round India rout timid Tigresses in Women's Asia Cup

After suffering a heart-breaking loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Smriti Mandhana-led Team India bounced back by registering a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The five-time champions beat the current champions by 59 runs to go top of the table. Opener Smriti Mandhana captained Team India in the absence of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mandhana's 47 off 38 balls and Shafali Verma's quick-fire 55 (44) laid the foundation for a challenging total.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma shared four wickets to make sure India finish well ahead of the hosts in the 20-over contest.

Batting first, opener Mandhana led India in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana's 47 off 38 balls and Shafali's quick-fire 55 (44) laid the foundation for a challenging total.

Jemima Rodrigues' crucial cameo of 35* off 24 balls guided Harmanpreet-less Team India to 159-5 in 20 overs.

Rumana Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers and almost claimed a sensational hat trick only to drop a regulation return catch off her own bowling. She ended with impressive figures of 3/27.

Bangladesh started their innings slowly as they attempted to chase a large target. The openers prevented any early losses by batting cautiously, but their lack of aggression gave India the upper hand. In the tenth over, after scoring a sluggish 21 runs off 25 balls, Murshida Khatun was the first to be dismissed.

Her opening partner Fargana Hoque also didn't do herself any favors by scoring only 30 runs off 40 balls. India were all over the defending champions in the match. The Indians were so tenacious in defense that the outcome was already decided by the time Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana began playing some aggressive shots.

Skipper Nigar Sultana's 36 off 29 balls wasn't going to be enough at any point in the chase.

Verma and Deepti Sharma shared 4 wickets to make sure Team India finish ahead of the hosts in the 20-over contest.

Shafali was named the Player of the Match for her all-round show.

With the massive win over the hosts, India are assured of a semi-final spot in the tournament.