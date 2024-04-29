All-female team referee Serie A match for first time

29 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
29 April, 2024

All-female team referee Serie A match for first time

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

An all-female referee team took charge of a Serie A game for the first time on Sunday with the landmark occasion coming as newly-crowned champions Inter Milan defeated Torino 2-0 at the San Siro.

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi was assisted by Tiziana Trasciatti and Francesca Di Monte and she was kept busy.

Ferrieri Caputi sent off Torino's Adrien Tameze in the 49th minute for a foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan after a check at the pitch-side monitor.

She then had a much easier decision to make when Matteo Lovato brought down Marcus Thuram, allowing Hakan Calhanoglu to slam home from the penalty spot for his and Inter's second goal.

Ferrieri Caputi, 33, was in control of her 10th Serie A match after making her debut in 2022 in a game between Sassuolo and Salernitana.

The three officials had already worked together at a second division match in 2022 as well as the Coppa Italia last 16 game between Napoli and Cremonese in January 2023.

