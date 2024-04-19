Italy to have five teams in next season's Champions League

Serie A is guaranteed to have five clubs in next season's revamped Champions League after its teams secured a top two spot in the UEFA coefficient standings.

Roma and Atalanta both made the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Fiorentina are in the last four of the Europa Conference League.

That means that Italy has a coefficient of 19.428 points, ahead of Germany (17.928 points) and England (17.375) and will take one of two extra spots in the tournament.

The Champions League will have 36 teams in the group stage from next season, four more than this term.