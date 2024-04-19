Italy to have five teams in next season's Champions League

Sports

AFP
19 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

Italy to have five teams in next season's Champions League

Roma and Atalanta both made the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Fiorentina are in the last four of the Europa Conference League.

AFP
19 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 12:42 pm
Italy to have five teams in next season&#039;s Champions League

Serie A is guaranteed to have five clubs in next season's revamped Champions League after its teams secured a top two spot in the UEFA coefficient standings.

Roma and Atalanta both made the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Fiorentina are in the last four of the Europa Conference League.

That means that Italy has a coefficient of 19.428 points, ahead of Germany (17.928 points) and England (17.375) and will take one of two extra spots in the tournament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Champions League will have 36 teams in the group stage from next season, four more than this term.

Football

Serie A / champions league

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

4h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

4h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

5h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

18h | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

16h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

17h | Videos
BB finds irregularities of Tk211cr in dollar purchases by Pubali Bank

BB finds irregularities of Tk211cr in dollar purchases by Pubali Bank

33m | Videos