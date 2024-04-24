Alastair Campbell's son called up to Zimbabwe T20 squad for Bangladesh tour

Sports

Campbell, 26, is a legspin-bowling allrounder who was part of the country's emerging team which won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in March 2024. He scored 115 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 126.37 but wasn't needed to bowl that much. He did pick up a wicket though, from the two overs that he bowled.

Jonathan Campbell, son of former Zimbabwe skipper Alastair Campbell, has been called up to the touring Zimbabwe T20I squad against Bangladesh.

Campbell, 26, is a legspin-bowling allrounder who was part of the country's emerging team which won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in March 2024. He scored 115 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 126.37 but wasn't needed to bowl that much. He did pick up a wicket though, from the two overs that he bowled.

Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram, who had already represented Zimbabwe at senior level by the time of the African Games, have retained their place for this tour.

Sikandar Raza continues to captain the squad.

The remaining players are the same as that featured in Zimbabwe's last T20I series away in Sri Lanka in January 2024.

The side includes veterans such as Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine. The pace attack will be led by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, with support from Clive Madande and Brian Bennett -- the impressive young guns in the side.

Former Zimbabwe international Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of the side against Bangladesh with the team yet to appoint a new head coach after Dave Houghton's resignation at the end of last year.

The five-match T20I series begins on 3 May in Chattogram.

Zimbabwe Squad:
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brina Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams



