Al Hilal make €300m world record bid for Mbappe

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:26 pm

Al Hilal make €300m world record bid for Mbappe

Mbappe has long appeared intent on joining Real Madrid, who failed to sign him last summer, but Al Hilal have now lodged an official offer for the player.

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain have received a €300million (£259m) offer for Kylian Mbappe from Al Hilal and have given the Saudi Pro League club permission to talk to the forward, The Athletic reported.

 

Mbappe has long appeared intent on joining Real Madrid, who failed to sign him last summer, but Al Hilal have now lodged an official offer for the player.

Any deal would constitute a world-record transfer fee and see Mbappe earn a hugely lucrative salary.

The French champions have put Mbappe up for sale and left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea having made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new one, with PSG believing he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe - who reportedly cost more than £150m when he signed from Monaco - for nothing.

The 24-year-old will not play for PSG again if he does not extend his contract.

