Africa roars back! Ghana survive South Korea onslaught to win 3-2 on a day of comebacks

After a brilliant comeback from Cameroon to salvage a point against Serbia, Ghana managed to stave off a South Korea comeback to claim their first win at the 2022 World Cup. Mohammed Kudus ended South Korea's valiant turnaround attempt as Ghana won 3-2 on Monday to tee up an engrossing World Cup revenge mission against Uruguay.

South Korea came from two goals down to draw level in a thrilling second half, before the Black Stars edged themselves back in front and weathered one hell of a storm to take the three points.

The first half of the opening 45 was dominated by South Korea, who managed to completely pen Ghana in and rack up a staggering seven corners but were unable to carve out too many clear openings.

And they were made to pay for not taking advantage of this early dominance as the Black Stars took a 24th-minute lead, with Mohammed Salisu scrambling in a whipped free-kick from Jordan Ayew. The goal was allowed to stand following a lengthy VAR check against Andre Ayew for a potential handball amid the chaos.

Ghana added a second ten minutes later after another fantastic cross from Jordan Ayew was this time deftly headed in by Mohammed Kudus, whose run into the box had gone untracked.

South Korea's first real sight of goal came from all of 25 yards after Ghana's backline swarmed Son Heung-min, teeing up the open Kwon Chang-hoon to strike, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi tipping it up and over.

At the end of the first half, a corner from Jordan Ayew nearly snuck all the way in at Kim Seung-gyu's near post, but he managed to get a glove and divert it wide off of Thomas Partey's shoulder.

Paulo Bento opted to move Son closer to striker Cho Gue-sung in the second half, with the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward testing Ati-Zigi with a diving header following a cross from free left-back Kim Jin-su shortly after the restart.

And another of Bento's changes made the difference as South Korea pulled one back. Substitute Lee Kang-in robbed Tariq Lamptey of the ball and crossed for Cho to head in after evading Salisu's weak marking.

Minutes later, Cho grabbed his brace, this time jumping high above Gideon Mensah to meet Kim's high ball from the byline to level the scores.

For all of their hard work, South Korea fell behind again seven minutes after equalising. Mensah's cutback was sliced by Inaki Williams, but Kudus was on hand to sweep in at the back post.

Ati-Zigi had to quickly scramble in order to push Lee's 25-yard free-kick behind before Salisu cleared a shot from Kim off the line following the resulting corner.

In a move that nearly mirrored Ghana's third, Son was unable to control a low cross through the box but the ball found a way through to Kim once more, but his effort sailed over the top.

Cho was on the hunt for a hattrick and nearly found it in stoppage time, aiming for Ati-Zigi's near post, only for the Ghana stopper to punch it wide.

South Korea threw the kitchen sink at Ghana to try and salvage a draw, but were ultimately unsuccessful and their hopes of reaching the last 16 hang in the balance.

Regardless of what happens in the later game between Portugal and Uruguay, South Korea will need to beat the Selecao on matchday three, and they will probably need to do so by a few goals.

Essentially, qualification for the last 16 now looks highly unlikely, whereas Ghana have the bit between their teeth and will only need a point next time out.

This performance showed teams will always cause the Black Stars problems defensively, but they have talent going forward, and the opportunity for payback after Luis Suarez's infamous handball against them in 2014 will provide real motivation.

It all comes to a head on Friday as South Korea return to Education City to face Portugal, while Ghana will be tussling with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium.