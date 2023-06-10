Afghanistan in Dhaka ahead of one-off Test

Afghanistan cricket team has arrived in Dhaka to play the one-off Test match against host Bangladesh, starting on 14 June. The first set of Afghanistan players arrived at 9 am local time on Saturday while the second group reached three hours later.

Afghanistan directly headed to Bangladesh after finishing the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The tourists will go back home after the Test and return after the Eid break for the white-ball leg of the tour.

Afghanistan will start training ahead of the Test on Sunday.

Afghanistan have rested their best bowler Rashid Khan for the one-off Test. He missed the first two Sri Lanka ODIs owing to an injury. He returned to the team in the third ODI but the management won't take a risk by playing him against Bangladesh.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naweed, Hamza Hotak, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai and Nijat Masoud.

Reserves: Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad