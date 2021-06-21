17 Mohammedan footballers and coach test Covid-19 positive

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 11:19 pm

17 Mohammedan footballers and coach test Covid-19 positive

Mohammedan director and manager Abu Hassan Chowdhury Prince confirmed the news.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

17 of Mohammedan footballers and coach have tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the much-awaited Dhaka Derby.

The head coach, team staff and 12 footballers tested positive in two days' test. Mohammedan director and manager Abu Hassan Chowdhury Prince confirmed the news.

Nine of the 12 players who tested positive are regular starters of Mohammedan.

The club's Australian coach Shaun Lane is in isolation at his home in Gulshan. The footballers are in isolation at the club.

It has been understood that no one has shown any symptoms despite being testing positive. 

Mohammedan do not want to play the match against Abahani on June 25 as the head coach and 12 footballers have tested positive. The club have already sent a letter to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) regarding this. 

Regarding this, Abu Hasan Chowdhury Prince said, "17 people including our coach and players have been affected by Covid-19. We will not be able to play the match on June 25. I have already informed BFF by a letter. We have requested that our games be postponed for two weeks. If everyone is healthy, they can go down to the field again."

Football

Mohammedan Sporting Club / bff

Comments

