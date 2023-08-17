Zooey Deschanel gets engaged to Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Photo: Collected
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Photo: Collected

American actor and singer Zooey Deschanel and Canadian reality television personality Jonathan Scott are engaged, People reported. After four years of dating, the 'Physical' actor and 'Property Brothers' host got engaged.

Scott proposed to Deschanel on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland, according to People. Everyone was ecstatic, and Deschanel, of course, exclaimed, "Yes!" Deschanel's two children, Elsie and Charlie were present for the special occasion.

In a photo shared with People, the couple can be seen smiling while posing in front of the rugged Scottish scenery at the foot of a stone castle. 

The couple also shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon. The simple caption read, "Forever begins now."

American actor and singer Zooey Deschanel and Canadian reality television personality Jonathan Scott have been in a relationship for four years.

 

