Yu-Yu Hakusho: A divisive win

Netflix's latest venture into the anime/manga world came in the form of the live action adaptation of the widely popular series 'Yu Yu Hakusho'. Consisting of only five episodes, it's a shorter show compared to 'One Piece's eight episodes.

At first glance it might feel like Netflix played it safe with something as legendary as this. Despite what the underlying intention may have been, and regardless of its small stature, 'Yu Yu Hakusho' has fans divided.

Opinions on the adaptation vary, with some finding it close and satisfying, while others criticise the narrative and the characters. As a devoted anime fan, I would say that despite its flaws, the show was absolutely worth it.

The story sticks to the source material - the manga and the anime. It follows the protagonist Yusuke Urameshi, who dies and becomes a spirit detective whose job is to hunt down and neutralise malevolent demons and spirits. On his journey he discovers more of what he can do, finds his determination and some pretty cool friends like Kurama, Hiei and Kuwabara.

Now it is to be noted that the season doesn't cover all of the anime storyline. The actual manga and anime are divided into five sagas, which is impossible to fit into just five episodes. Adding to that, the live action narrative had minor tweaks here and there, while also having a few things compressed to make it fit better.

This to some might feel off or even too fast paced. But unlike other Netflix botches like 'Death Note' and 'Cowboy Bebop', 'Yu Yu Hakusho' being a completely Japanese production actually lives up to the standard of a good, fun and worthwhile show.

The story was told in the simplest way possible, the character development had depth and the stylishness of the source material was kept intact.

Of course the story had to be rushed a bit here and there. Some might find segments of backstories a little confusing to connect to properly. But that doesn't completely discard the effort that was put into making the story understandable to a non-anime fan while also keeping the essence intact.

One of the key elements that stood out in the show was its action sequences. Among all the live action adaptations made by both Hollywood and Japan, 'Rurouni Kenshin' is said to be the standard for realistic and hyper realistic action sequences. 'Yu Yu Hakusho' actually delivers on that same level and it is no easy feat, considering the former is a full fledged movie with a much bigger budget.

'Yu Yu Hakusho' excels in its action sequences, showcasing remarkably well-executed and intense combat. Most of the action sequences were great with near perfect CGI and visual effects. Only in some cases they kind of feel flat.

Both the actors and their stunt doubles, suspended by wires, soar through the air or contort themselves at astonishing speeds, providing a dynamic element beyond CGI.

Each of the clashes are captivating, surpassing the quality of most anime adaptations.

Furthermore, the series aligns with a more serious tone, departing from the humorous slapstick often found in anime.

It caters to those who fondly recall the 'Dark Tournament Arc' more than the 'Spirit Detective Saga.' The portrayal of Yusuke and Kuwabara struggling to connect with others beyond physical combat adds a compelling layer to the narrative.

The actors delivered their best performances in the portrayal of their roles. The lethargic yet just Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura), the boisterous Kazuma Kuwabara (Shuhei Uesugi), the calm and cunning Kurama (Jun Shison) and the deadly and stylish Hiei (Kanata Hongō) were all a feast for the eyes.

All the actors involved carried out a significant portion of their own stunts by themselves. For this many had to go through hard training that lasted up to six months prior to the beginning of production. It is astonishing to see that despite a tight budget and time constraints, the actors delivered such compelling performances.

Yu Yu Hakusho is poised to introduce newcomers to a genre classic. Even if it achieves nothing else, the series is set to resurface Togashi's beloved 90s shōnen in the cultural spotlight.

The term "anime adaptation curse" has always been a complex concept, akin to the challenges faced by video game movies. While there's no scenario where Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho surpasses the original manga or anime, the outcome is far from the catastrophic scenario some had envisioned.

Longtime fans will find value in watching Yu Yu Hakusho, but more importantly, it serves as a guide for newcomers to discover the anime they rightfully deserve.