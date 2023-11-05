Where to watch Attack on Titan series finale

Where to watch Attack on Titan series finale

Eren Yeager in his Founding Titan form. Photo: Mappa
Eren Yeager in his Founding Titan form. Photo: Mappa

In a climactic showdown that has fans on the edge of their seats, Attack on Titan's final episode has premiered today, marking the end of an era for anime enthusiasts worldwide.

Following the heart-wrenching events of the penultimate episode, the Scout Regiment faces an uphill battle as they strive to halt Eren Yeager and the cataclysmic Rumbling, poised to obliterate the remnants of humanity.

The much-anticipated finale is available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting at 5:00PM Pacific Time, captivating audiences across 200 countries. This ninety-minute epic promises an emotional rollercoaster, mirroring the intensity of a feature-length film. Brace yourselves, as the episode is rumoured to deliver shocking character deaths, reshaping the very fabric of Attack on Titan's universe.

For viewers in the United States, options abound to catch this epic conclusion. Subscribers can tune in on Crunchyroll and Hulu, ensuring no fan is left behind in witnessing the outcome of this monumental battle. The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren Yeager's irreversible actions force the Scout Regiment to confront the aftermath and piece together what remains of their shattered reality.

Notably, creator Hajime Isayama has ruled out an immediate sequel, leaving fans to grapple with the finality of this gripping saga. While hints of potential future stories were teased in the director's cut of the manga's ultimate chapter, Isayama's vision for any future narratives promises to be markedly different from the saga that preceded it. However, fans can take solace in the knowledge that Isayama will revisit the Attack on Titan universe in 2024 through an artbook, offering a new perspective on the world they have come to love.

As the sun sets on Attack on Titan, fans prepare to bid farewell to beloved characters and a story that has captivated hearts around the globe. The legacy of this groundbreaking anime will endure, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of anime history. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this historic moment – tune in and witness the epic conclusion that will be talked about for years to come.

