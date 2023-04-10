Attack on Titan's final episode to premiere this fall

'Attack on Titan' poster. Photo: Collected

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 finally has a release date. Titan fans can buckle up their belts for the final showdown with an action–packed year-end.

This phenomenal anime laments an apocalyptic tale that follows Eren Yeager whose motive is to destroy all the Titans who destroyed his hometown and killed his parents.

Initially, fans were not anticipating AoT as they thought they would release it in one go but now this prolonged era made fans impatient. It is officially revealed that Part 2 of the Final Attack on Titan season will premiere in the Fall of 2023.

AoT Season 4 was divided into three parts and it has been for the last three years. Part 1 of the Season 4 went live in December 2020, then Part 2 in January 2022 and Part 3 [Part 3(Part 1)] in March 2023 and Final Part 4 [Part 3(Part 2)] is set to be aired in Fall 2023.

The official website for AoT made the announcement that Part 2 will be live in the Fall of 2023. They also teased a 36-second clip.

Attack on Titan: The Last Chapter: Special 1 has an outstanding 9.0 rating on IMDb. The Midnight Sun episode sits at 9.9 on IMDb.

The anime is available for streaming on CrunchyRoll.