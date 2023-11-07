‘Attack on Titan’: A lesson in how to create a cult classic

"If there are humans who can bring about change, they're those who are capable of abandoning everything." - Armin Arlert

Nothing particularly remarkable or outstanding about the quote itself. However, its message is incredibly relevant in the modern world. The world is experiencing change, necessitating actions that may lead to abandoning our values. Similar to the quote above, several anime, renowned for their profound philosophical themes, present guiding principles that could be fascinating to people.

'Shingeki no Kyoujin,' or better known as 'Attack on Titan', based on a manga of the same name, was first aired 10 years ago with its last episode released on 5 November this year.

Authored by Hajime Isayama, both the manga and the anime adaptation were a massive hit. The anime especially became an international phenomenon. With a complex yet compelling story, tackling some major real world issues with elements of fantasy; it is a fine addition to the cult classics of anime.

The journey for 'Attack on Titan' has been unique as it has been amazing. In the past ten years, the community was gifted with not only a masterful storyline, but also with an endearing ensemble of characters. They were so well written and executed, that even the side characters carried a heavy presence, able to leave an imprint on everyone's mind.

In essence, Attack on Titan features a straightforward storyline that can be summarised in one sentence: "After almost being annihilated by monstrous beings known as Titans, humanity now lives confined within three colossal walls that shield them from these threats surrounding them." This fundamental premise serves as the foundation for the entire series.

Starting with the basic idea of humans versus titans, the story evolves into a brilliant tapestry of interconnected tales; weaving together individual and collective perspectives to create a captivating narrative.

It all began with a young boy named Eren Jaeger, seeking revenge for the death of his mother. Now, we're witnessing a colossal conflict between two nations, with Eren holding the power to change the world as we know it.

We're completely in the know about why and how this came to pass. It's truly impressive how one can summarise the whole premise in such a short passage and still talk about the anime and characters for hours on end.

'Attack on Titan' owes much of its success to its diverse characters and their profound growth. At the heart of the series is Eren Jaeger, who is undeniably one of the most richly developed and unforgettable characters in the world of anime.

Eren Jaeger has caused just as much head-scratching among fans about what it means to be a "protagonist" as Light Yagami did in 'Death Note'.

But 'Attack on Titan' offers a more nuanced interpretation to the word. Eren stands out as the one who keeps the story moving without any second thoughts. His straightforward approach, unlike the complex moral codes of typical heroes, pushes the plot forward faster than any other shonen protagonist we've seen so far.

And while being the protagonist of the series, Eren is not the only one to see a compelling growth, unlike traditional heroes. The supporting characters too, like Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, Reiner, Annie, Historia etc have seen significant growth over the past 10 years.

The anime focused heavily on its fantasy elements but anyone with keen attention can find the subtle societal issues which were being addressed throughout the series. The most prominent one is segregation and systematic oppression. The narrative follows an entire creed of people being banished from society for their intrinsic trait. Looking at current affairs, that issue could not speak louder at any other time.

'Attack on Titan' also features how women can be strong leaders in the face of the most challenging events. The character of Mikasa Ackerman brings a feminine energy to the show while also being one of the strongest fighters the show has to offer. She is also shown to be able to make the toughest of decisions with extinction at hand.

But the significance of 'Attack on Titan' doesn't stop only at the story and characters. The show also features one of the best new generation animations till date. 'Wit Studio' and 'Mappa', the studios responsible for the animation, gained major recognition for their work on 'Attack on Titan'.

The studios delivered exceptional quality in terms of visuals. The depiction of the Titans, the Three Dimensional Manoeuvre Gear used by the soldiers, the captivating landscape and the towering walls that protect the last bastions of humanity all contribute to the show's distinctive and visually striking design.

The animation is particularly impressive during action sequences, where the characters use the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear to zip through the air and battle Titans. If anyone was to look for visually satisfying fight scenes in anime, Levi Ackerman's fight against the Beast Titan will still be one of the top results. The fluidity and attention to detail in these scenes elevate the anime's action to a whole new level, leaving fans in awe of the creativity and craftsmanship involved in its production.

'Attack on Titan' has amassed a dedicated and passionate fanbase that has played a pivotal role in its rise to greatness. The anime's appeal extends beyond Japan, with a global following that has helped popularise it around the world. Fans eagerly discuss theories, create fan art, and engage in cosplay, fostering a sense of community around the series.

The impact of 'Attack on Titan' on popular culture is also evident in the numerous parodies, references, and adaptations it has inspired. The iconic 'Scout Regiment' uniforms and the 'Survey Corps salute' have become recognisable symbols within the anime community. The opening theme songs, particularly the first one, 'Guren no Yumiya,' have achieved widespread recognition and are often associated with the series itself.

The unique release strategy of "Attack on Titan" has contributed significantly to its popularity. Instead of continuous weekly episodes, the show adopted a seasonal format, with multiple parts or course. This approach allowed for high-quality animation, more time for production and ensured that each episode was meticulously crafted. It also created anticipation and excitement between seasons, as fans eagerly awaited the next instalment.

This strategy not only improved the overall quality of the series but also maintained a constant buzz around it. The breaks between seasons allowed the anime to stay relevant and build anticipation, ultimately contributing to its long-term success.

With the final episode aired and the story drawing to a close, 'Attack on Titan' is guaranteed to live on as one of the all time greats. It is different from most others, but its uniqueness is exactly what works in the most satisfying way.

Of course, there will always be critics who will not necessarily like the anime at all. But undoubtedly, 'Attack on Titan' and its characters is one of the most celebrated creations across pop culture world and will continue to garner fans for years to come.