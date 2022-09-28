Werewolf by Night first reaction: Black-and-white horror special hailed as ‘easily MCU’s best’

Marvel Studios' first out-and-out horror offering Werewolf by Night is set to release on October 7. The TV special is a black-and-white, noir, horror presentation, the first of a series of Marvel Studios Special Presentations in the MCU. The first reactions to the special are out and they are all overwhelmingly positive.

Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The TV show follows a secret group of monster hunters. Marvel Studios and the makers of the show have said that more monsters would be introduced to the MCU after this one.

The show stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, along with Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The show was screened to select media persons and critics in the West and they have revealed their first impressions of the show on social media, with most applauding it for the unique tone and calling it one of Marvel's best shows ever.

Eric Goldman of GetFandom praised the noir approach and monochrome tone of the show. "I love #WerewolfByNight! The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU," he wrote.