Universal Music warns it will pull songs from TikTok

Splash

BSS/AFP
31 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 03:45 pm

Related News

Universal Music warns it will pull songs from TikTok

BSS/AFP
31 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Universal Music Group warned on Tuesday that it would pull its songs from TikTok, after a breakdown in talks with the social media platform over issues including the compensation of artists and songwriters.

In an open letter, Universal accused TikTok of "trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."

Both sides have been discussing the terms of a new agreement, with their existing contract set to expire on Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But their deal has not been renewed.

Among the issues raised in talks were "appropriate compensation" for artists and songwriters, online safety for users, as well as the protection of artists from the harms of artificial intelligence, the letter added.

But as negotiations proceeded, Universal said, "TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth."

Major music companies earn royalty payments from streaming and social media platforms.

Industry giant Universal said, however, that TikTok proposed paying "a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay."

Despite TikTok's large user base, it accounts for just about one percent of Universal's total revenue, the company added.

Universal noted other problems such as large amounts of AI-generated recordings on the platform, alongside what it called a lack of effort to deal with infringements on artists' music.

Artists on Universal's labels include Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms globally, with more than one billion users.

TikTok / Universal Music / songs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

3h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

7h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

28m | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

4h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

17h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

5h | Videos