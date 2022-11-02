TwitterExodus: Hollywood logs out after Elon Musk's takeover

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter and took the seat of CEO after finalising a $44 billion takeover, several Hollywood celebrities are hitting the delete button for the app, while some are contemplating whether they should stay or switch to different social media.

Sara Bareilles

The singer-songwriter revealed she was leaving Twitter amid the backlash following Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "Welp. It's been fun, Twitter. I'm out," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote on Sunday, adding, "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me".

Shonda Rhimes

It seems that the Grey's Anatomy creator and producer mogul is done with Twitter. Rhimes,

who joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers, on Saturday posted a message Saturday announcing her decision. "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," the television mogul tweeted. She didn't offer further clarification and remains active on other platforms, including Instagram.

Ken Olin

The This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin has declared "I'm out of here", and he has no qualms about it. On Friday, he tweeted, "Hey all - I'm out of here. No judgement. Let's keep the faith. Let's protect our democracy. Let's try to be kinder. Let's try to save the planet.

Let's try to be more generous. Let's look to find peace in the world". He had around 300,000 followers. He shared that he will try different social media platforms.

Josh Gad

The actor is debating whether to leave or hold on, citing his fear that hate speech on the platform may get worse. He tweeted, "Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain't what I signed up for".

George Takei

Star Trek icon George Takei has shared that he will be staying on Twitter, stressing on the need to build voices and fight back. He tweeted, "I'm not going anywhere. And my follower count actually rose! We need each other's voices and strength, and I've never shied from a fight. When Twitler and the other deplorable are let back on here, I'll be more than a thorn in their side".

Brian Koppelman

The Billions showrunner echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, "Y'all's, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time". He had previously tweeted, "I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over".

Alex Winter

The Bill & Ted star has also quit the platform, and didn't even leave any trace behind. The actor has apparently deleted his entire Twitter history and left a Linktree address after posting a meme that depicted Musk, former US president Donald Trump and rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, as the Three Musketeers.

Ron Perlman

The actor appears to have quit Twitter after Musk took charge as the CEO. Announcing his decision, he wrote, "Welcome Elon, you little b-tch you. And twitter out….."

Rob Reiner

The director has decided to hang around for the sake of democracy. He pointed out that with democracy hanging in the balance as the crucial midterm elections approach, "now is not the team to leave Twitter". He wrote, "For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter".

Téa Leoni

The actor, best known for starring in the political drama, Madam Secretary, tweeted to her over 124,000 followers on Saturday, "Hi everyone. I'm coming off Twitter today—let's see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction". She added, "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you".

Jameela Jamil

The actor first said that she would be leaving Twitter in April. "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it's win win for you all really," she tweeted. Her most recent tweet is before October 27, before Musk officially bought the company. It is unclear if she will return, or keep her promise.