TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 02:03 pm

Twitter celebrates KRK's arrest

Twitter has kickstarted a party after KRK's arrest on Tuesday. He was arrested for an alleged defamatory tweet he shared in 2020

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A section of Twitter users broke into an online party after former actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Many Bollywood fans celebrated his arrest as he would often speak against the film industry and actors.

Kamal, also known as KRK, was held in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him. He was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, an official from Malad police station said. The police did not reveal details of the tweet.

The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him. An FIR was also registered against KRK in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said. The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.

Now, Twitter has a bunch of things to say after KRK's arrest. While a few are supporting KRK, others are just imagining the relief that Bollywood stars must be feeling right now. Some even imagined filmmaker Karan Johar dancing with joy. "Brahmastra release hone tak choda nahi isko (He was nabbed right in time before Brahmastra release)," wrote one. "Iske tho itne tweets controversial hai. Pata nahi kaunse tweet pe arrest kiya hai (he has so many controversial tweets. Wonder which one got him arrested)," asked another. "Day started with good news," commented another. "Waiting for his reviews on Mumbai police sewa pani (services)," joked another.

KRK would often target Karan Johar and his movies. In 2016, KRK had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie made by Karan Johar. Most recently, he blamed actor Anushka Sharma for cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's depression. He deleted the tweet after facing backlash.

Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta had recently spoken about KRK's tweet against the film industry. "They have been bashing every film of mine. Because they don't get money from me because I don't send any of those things that you have to write good stuff about me and I don't really acknowledge their presence. People who are like deemak (termites), who eat away and destroy the very fibre of the base they are standing on," Taapsee had said.



