Top Hollywood actors offer $150 million to help end strike

Splash

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Top Hollywood actors offer $150 million to help end strike

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Oscar winner George Clooney and other top Hollywood stars have offered $150 million to the SAG-AFTRA actors union as part of a proposal to end the actors' strike as it nears its 100th day.

Their offer, confirmed by Clooney's spokesperson on Thursday, would provide the union an extra $150 million over three years and could help fund improved health benefits.

Clooney also said top stars would only collect residuals once lower-paid actors received theirs.

"A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution," Clooney told Hollywood publication Deadline, which first reported the news. "We think it's fair for us to pay more into the union."

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July. Talks between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down last week, dashing hopes for a quick resolution.

The strike, which will mark its 100th day on Saturday, has disrupted film and television production, leaving thousands of crew members without work as well as the actors.

Hollywood's film and television writers ratified a new, three-year contract earlier this month, ending their 148-day work stoppage.

Hollywood / Hollywood writers strike / writers strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

4h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

22h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

49m | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World