Dune: Part Two crushes Oppenheimer in global Box Office debut

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 11:25 am

Related News

Dune: Part Two crushes Oppenheimer in global Box Office debut

Warner Bros.' Dune: Part 2 dominates box office, earns $97 million overseas in debut weekend

Hindustan Times
04 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Dune: Part 2. Photo: Collected
Dune: Part 2. Photo: Collected

Dune: Part Two takes a bite out of Oppenheimer's earnings. Timothée Chalamet is at it again! Following his successful stint in Willy Wonka, the actor has now broken another major record. Director Denis Villeneuve's otherworldly sequel has earned $97 million from 71 overseas markets, boosting its global tally to a promising $178.5 million.

With this, Dune 2, starring Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and others in key roles, has now outpaced Cillian Murphy's Oscar entry, Oppenheimer's debut day collection with quite an ease.

Warner Bros. seems to have bounced back from the initial stumble of streaming the first Dune in 2021. It's like the ultimate Hollywood success story: an extensive promotional schedule, reaching audiences across the globe, hitting theaters far and wide, earning rave reviews, and making the rounds in the media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All these efforts, coupled with the directorial brilliance of Denis Villeneuve, have made Dune: Part Two rise to the top of the box office charts, smashing records and winning hearts worldwide in its very first weekend.

Here's the comparison breakdown between Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Oppenheimer and Dune: Part 2. The 'just launched' managed to bring in approximately $81 million domestically, and a further $97 million from over 70 overseas markets totaling to a global opening of $178 million. Whereas, Cillian Murphy's starrer generated $174 million in its global opening.

Talking about the Dune collection. The first installment, which debuted in 2021, raked in slightly more than $100 million at home and $400 million globally by the time it concluded its theatrical run.

The Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler starrer will open in China and Japan next week. Made on a budget of $190 million, the film has already managed to equal its investment with just its opening. It also holds a 94% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Dune / Dune: Part Two / Timothee Chalamet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

4h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

53m | Brands
The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

23m | Videos
Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

13h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

14h | Videos
5 essential settings to enable before handing over a mobile phone to kids

5 essential settings to enable before handing over a mobile phone to kids

1h | Videos