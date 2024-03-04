Dune: Part Two crushes Oppenheimer in global Box Office debut

Dune: Part Two takes a bite out of Oppenheimer's earnings. Timothée Chalamet is at it again! Following his successful stint in Willy Wonka, the actor has now broken another major record. Director Denis Villeneuve's otherworldly sequel has earned $97 million from 71 overseas markets, boosting its global tally to a promising $178.5 million.

With this, Dune 2, starring Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and others in key roles, has now outpaced Cillian Murphy's Oscar entry, Oppenheimer's debut day collection with quite an ease.

Warner Bros. seems to have bounced back from the initial stumble of streaming the first Dune in 2021. It's like the ultimate Hollywood success story: an extensive promotional schedule, reaching audiences across the globe, hitting theaters far and wide, earning rave reviews, and making the rounds in the media.

All these efforts, coupled with the directorial brilliance of Denis Villeneuve, have made Dune: Part Two rise to the top of the box office charts, smashing records and winning hearts worldwide in its very first weekend.

Here's the comparison breakdown between Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Oppenheimer and Dune: Part 2. The 'just launched' managed to bring in approximately $81 million domestically, and a further $97 million from over 70 overseas markets totaling to a global opening of $178 million. Whereas, Cillian Murphy's starrer generated $174 million in its global opening.

Talking about the Dune collection. The first installment, which debuted in 2021, raked in slightly more than $100 million at home and $400 million globally by the time it concluded its theatrical run.

The Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler starrer will open in China and Japan next week. Made on a budget of $190 million, the film has already managed to equal its investment with just its opening. It also holds a 94% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.