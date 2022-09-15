TikToker Khaby Lame reveals multimillion-dollar salary

Khabane Lame, the most followed TikToker, revealed the salary he receives and it's safe to say that it's a salary fit for the internet king.

At 22 years old, Khaby Lame surpassed Charli D'Amelio in June as the most followed content creator with 149.5 million followers, reports NY Post.

Lame mostly makes money off of brand deals in the form of online content. In an exclusive interview with Fortune, it was revealed that he can make up to $750,000 per clip. In 2022, he is expected to make up to $10 million dollars.

"Most influencers get to a certain point in their career where they've endorsed and supported a number of brands and have a flat fee for these structures, but they start to want a bit more incentive or upside from those relationships," Raina Penchansky, CEO and founder of influencer management company Digital Brand Architects, told Fortune.

"That's when we start to more meaningfully discuss ways for them to get into deeper relationships with companies or around companies they want to start."

Lame is seen captivating his followers through his comedic body language since most of his videos are wordless.

Lame, a Senegalese immigrant, wishes to win an Oscar someday. Although most of his videos do not involve him speaking, he is currently working with an English tutor, with whom he practices every day for an hour.

TikTok fame has landed Lame a deal with Hugo Boss and he recently walked in a show for Milan fashion week. He also scored $750,000 for a single TikTok for a major Hollywood studio.

However, his reality was not always filled with glitz and glamour.

Lame is the son of immigrant parents from Dakar, Senegal. After his high school graduation, he worked as a factory machine worker until the Covid-19 pandemic. He was left without a job due to the virus.

His first video was crafted due to boredom in 2020. It took him only a few days to gain millions of followers on Tiktok, gradually leading him to become the most-followed TikToker on the online platform.