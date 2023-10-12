Tickets for Jawan still elude King Khan fanatics

Released on 7 September, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is still all the craze in South Asian countries. In Bangladesh it was released on the same day as the world premiere. It also became the first Indian movie to have a theatrical release in Bangladesh in a long time.

'Jawan' has been going house-full in every cinema ever since. Cineplex tickets are still selling out at tremendous rates long before each show.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' was released in 46 cinemas around Bangladesh. But SRK fans still face long queues to get their hands on a ticket to watch the movie on the big screen.

Even this week's tickets for the movie are running out at least three days before each show, confirmed Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, head of the Star Cineplex Media wing.

"We screen movies based on audience demand. They still want Jawan, so we oblige. The movie will be screened for as long as that enthusiasm lasts among the audience. But the number of shows of the movie might come down in a little while," said Mesbah.

In old Dhaka's Lion cinema hall, 'Jawan' has been showing since day one. It ran on Lion's four halls in the early weeks but is running on one right now, confirmed Bayezid Hasan Shawon, Lion's general manager.

"There were an abundance of viewers in the beginning, which is still the case but we had to reduce the number of shows to screen other movies. We have sold a lot of tickets, thanks to Jawan. But after 12 October, we won't be screening 'Jawan' anymore," he said.

Even in Blockbuster Cinemas, 'Jawan' has been going strong since its release. Md Rashin, Blockbuster's manager, said that the number of viewers is still massive.

"Of course the craze that we saw in the beginning has somewhat come down. But we are still showing the movie through advance tickets, especially on weekends, and tickets are running out very quickly. Which is why we will keep screening the movie. As a matter of fact, until another Hindi movie gets released in Bangladesh, 'Jawan' will continue to be shown, " Rashin said.

The person who brought 'Jawan' to Bangladesh, Anonno Mamun, owner and director of Action Cut, said, "we can still see an immense interest among the audience regarding Jawan, especially in Star Cineplex," said Anonno.

"Which is why we will continue to show the movie in Cineplex. We might, however, have to stop showing the movie in single-screen cinemas, but not right away. We observed every guideline set by the government to import the movie in Bangladesh for its commercial screening," Anonno said.

The commercial success of 'Jawan' has encouraged the media industry as a whole. In future occasions, this might as well work as reference for importing and showing other Bollywood movies in the country.