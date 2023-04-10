Ten Hindi movies including Pathaan to be released in Bangladesh

The past couple of months have brought in numerous debates and discussion regarding the release and import of Bollywood films in Bangladesh. The air around releasing Hindi films in the country has finally been cleared as it has been reported that The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will finally give the green signal to import and release Hindi films in Bangladesh.

It has further been reported that ten films will be imported this year with another eight to follow in 2024. An official notice from the ministry is expected to arrive in a couple of days' time.

The biggest attraction amongst the ten films will obviously be the release of 'Pathaan' in Bangladesh. With the permission to import Hindi films, there are no remaining obstacles in releasing Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster film in Bangladesh theatres.