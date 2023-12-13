The Day Before studio shuts down

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Photo: Collected
'The Day Before,' a contentious Early Access game, experienced a nearly 90% decline in its player base within a mere four days. With that, it has secured a spot on Steam's list of the 10 worst reviewed games ever.

According to SteamDB, The Day Before reached its highest concurrent user count of 38,104 on its December 7 launch date. However, as of the current writing four days later, that figure has plummeted to 4,125, reflecting a 90% decline.

The company responsible for the game, 'Fntastic Studio' took to social media with the announcement of their closure. "Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio", the post said.

"Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners." the post announcement added further.

After the announcement of its shutdown, numerous fans are once again urging Steam for refunds.

 

