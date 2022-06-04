‘Talash’ gets widespread theatrical release

National Film Award-winning director Saikat Nasir is bringing romance-thriller movie 'Talash' to the theatres.

The director confirmed that the film is going to be released on 16 June across more than 50 cinemas in the country.

Debutante Ador Azad and actress Shabnam Yasmin Bubly play the leading roles in the movie.

Director Saikat Nasir said, "We have often seen that small budget productions have the ability to surpass their big-budget counterparts through compelling stories, direction and performances. The story of this movie is my masterpiece and budget wasn't a concern here. Everyone has performed admirably, including Ador-Bubly."

"Big theatres have already been booked and I hope the number increases to 60 and beyond in the coming two weeks. All I can say now is that the audience is going to get something good", added Saikat.

The film soundtrack consists of five songs which are already audience favourites. 'Talash' is produced by Cleopatra Films and is co-written by Asad Zaman and the director.