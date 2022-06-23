Mezba Bappy debuts as playback singer with ‘Safety pin’

Mezba Bappy. Photo: Courtesy

Young singer Mezba Bappy has ventured as a playback singer by voicing "Safety pin" for the recently released film "Talash".

The song is written by lyricist Sadat Hossain and arranged by Ahammed Humayun.

Soikot Nasir's directorial film stars popular actor Shobnob Bubly and newcomer Ador Azad.

"I wanted to do playback singing for a long time," shared Mezbah Bappy.

"My latest song for 'Talash' has been well received among the audiences. I want to do more playback singing in future, he added.

Video of Safety Pin | Talash | Bangla Movie Song 2022 | Ador Azad | Bubly | Bappy | Sadat | Saikat Nasir

Mezba caught a glimpse of the limelight after participating in "Channel i Shera Kontho" in 2012. Later on, he earned attention by participating in Kolkata's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" in 2018.